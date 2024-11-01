Southern Company: One Of The Best Utilities At A Lofty Price

Nov. 01, 2024 8:50 AM ETThe Southern Company (SO) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(12min)

Summary

  • The Southern Company has shown remarkable resilience, with a 64% return over three years, driven by demand for energy and successful management of Hurricane Helene's impact.
  • Despite challenges from inflation and rising interest rates, the company expects steady EPS growth of 5-7%, benefiting from economic activity in its operating areas.
  • However, SO stock's current valuation at 23x earnings raises concerns, making it less appealing compared to other income-generating options in the sector.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

power cord over us dollar bills

choness

Introduction

Suddenly, utilities are “sexy” again!

Although the sector has underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) by more than 90 points over the past ten years, the year-to-date performance is a stunning 29%, making it one of the best-performing sectors

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
36.28K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News