NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. (ZONNF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. (OTCPK:ZONNF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 8:00 AM ET

José Ferreira - Chief Financial Officer

Fernando Cordero - Banco Santander

Jose Antonio Suarez Roig - CaixaBank

Nuno Vaz - Bernstein

António Seladas - AS Independent Research

Stéphane Beyazian - ODDO BHF

José Ferreira

Hi. Good morning. everyone. Thank you for joining the call today. I'll go briefly through the results of the quarter and then we'll go into Q&A, as mentioned by Maria Joao. So maybe three key messages to start-off. As you've probably seen in our results, the execution on our strategy is really materializing in a very strong business momentum and that reflects obviously in healthy financial results. We continue to grow our market share of retail revenues, driven a lot by our mobile market share but also from the growth in both fixed and convergent customer base. And then summing all of this brings us to a very strong quarter in terms of revenue growth, more than 6% year-on-year. And I'd say very efficient cost control across the board. So maybe let's go into a bit more into the details and just provide a couple of highlight numbers and then we'll go into – double-click on those.

Revenues, overall with a 6.1% growth for the quarter reflecting on EBITDA at 6.3% growth and EBITDA after leases 5.8%, CapEx continues the downward trend as expected and as we've been communicating in the past, with a decline of 4.9% to roughly €93 million. And all of this reflects in terms of net income a growth of 14.6% to €52.6 million and free cash flow of roughly three-fold from the previous quarter, although there are some one-off effects that I'll explain in just a little bit. So overall, a very positive quarter.