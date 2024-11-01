Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (OXLC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OXLC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Cohen - CEO

Saul Rosenthal - President

Bruce Rubin - CFO

Joe Kupka - Managing Director

Conference Call Participants

Erik Zwick - Lucid Capital Markets

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome to Oxford Lane Capital Corp announcing the net asset value and selected financial results for the Second Fiscal Quarter. My name is Lydia and I'll be your operator today. After the prepared remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand you over to Jonathan Cohen, CEO, to begin. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Cohen

Thanks very much. Good morning everyone, and welcome to the Oxford Lane Capital Corp. second fiscal quarter 2025 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Saul Rosenthal, our President; Bruce Rubin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Joe Kupka, our Managing Director.

Bruce, could you please open our call with the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements?

Bruce Rubin

Sure, Jonathan. Today's conference call is being recorded. An audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in our press release that was issued earlier this morning. Please note that this call is the property of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Any unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. At this point, please direct your attention to the customary disclosures in this morning's press release regarding forward-looking information.

Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements and projections that reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. We ask that you refer to our most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these projections. We do not undertake to update our