Wayfair Inc. (W) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James Lamb - Head of IR

Niraj Shah - CEO, Co-Chairman & Co-Founder

Kate Gulliver - CFO & Chief Administrative Officer

Steve Conine - Co-Chairman & Co-Founder

Conference Call Participants

Ygal Arounian - Citi

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan

Peter Keith - Piper Sandler

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Curtis Nagle - Bank of America

Colin Sebastian - Baird

Oliver Wintermantel - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Wayfair Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.

I'd now like to welcome James Lamb, Head of Investor Relations to begin the conference. James, over to you.

James Lamb

Good morning and thank you for joining us. Today, we will review our third quarter 2024 results. With me are Niraj Shah, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman; Steve Conine, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman; and Kate Gulliver, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. We will all be available for Q&A following today's prepared remarks.

I would like to remind you that our call today will consist of forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those regarding our future prospects, business strategies, industry trends and our financial performance, including guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024. All forward-looking statements made on today's call are based on information available to us as of today's date. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, although, we believe that we have been reasonable in our expectations and assumptions.

Our 10-K for