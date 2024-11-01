Technip Energies N.V. (THNPY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Technip Energies N.V. (OTCPK:THNPY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Phil Lindsay - Vice President-Investor Relations

Arnaud Pieton - Chief Executive Officer

Bruno Vibert - Chief Financial Officer

Victoria McCulloch - RBC

Guilherme Levy - Morgan Stanley

Kate O'Sullivan - Citi

Jean-Luc Romain - CIC Market Solutions

Richard Dawson - Berenberg

Guillaume Delaby - Bernstein

Sebastian Erskine - Redburn Atlantic

Bertrand Hodee - Kepler

Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas Exane

Mick Pickup - Barclays Bank

Phil Lindsay

Hello, and welcome to Technip Energies’ Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2024. On the call today, our CEO, Arnaud Pieton, will provide an overview of our nine month performance and business highlights.

This will be followed by our CFO, Bruno Vibert, who will share more details on our financial results. Then Arnaud will come back to conclude. We’ll then open for questions. Before we start, I would encourage you to take note that the forward-looking statements on Slide 2.

I will now pass the call over to Arnaud.

Arnaud Pieton

Thank you, Phil, and welcome everyone to our results presentation for the first nine months of 2024 through which we have made tremendous progress in executing our business plan.

Let me take you through some of the key highlights of our performance. We delivered robust revenue growth of 13% year-on-year, a testament to our backlog evolution, strategic initiatives and market positioning. Volumes were notably strong in Project Delivery, as large projects ramp-up, whereas TPS revenues are running at an annualized rate of around €2 billion. As a result, we are upgrading our 2024 revenue guidance by 5% at the midpoint to a new range of €6.5 billion to €6.8 billion. This new range implies that full year revenues will grow at a double-digit rate in 2024 and with a momentum expected to continue in