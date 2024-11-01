Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Charles Lynch - Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy

James Swift - Chief Executive Officer

Kasandra Rossi - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasure

Conference Call Participants

Jack Senft - William Blair

Jack Slevin - Jefferies

A.J. Rice - UBS

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Charles Lynch. Please go ahead.

Charles Lynch

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone.

I'll quickly read our forward-looking statements and then we'll get into the call. Certain statements and information during this conference call may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by Pediatrix Management in light of their experience and assessment of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

Any forward-looking statements made during this call are made as of today and Pediatrix undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the company's filings with the SEC, including the sections entitled Risk Factors.

In today's remarks by management, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures can