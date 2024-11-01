Lavoro Limited (LVRO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tigran Karapetian - Head of Investor Relations

Ruy Cunha - Chief Executive Officer

Julian Garrido - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Austin Moeller - Canaccord

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Lavoro's Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and a replay will be made available on companies Investor Relations website at ir.lavoroagro.com.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Tigran Karapetian, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you Mr. Karapetian. You may begin.

Tigran Karapetian

Thank you for joining us today on Lavaro's fiscal 2024 fourth quarter earnings conference call for results ended June 30th 2024. On today's call are, our Chief Executive Officer, Ruy Cunha; and Chief Financial Officer, Julian Garrido. The company has provided a supplemental earnings presentation on its Investor Relations website at ir.lavoroagro.com that may be helpful in your analysis of the quarterly performance.

Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future results and operations and financial position, industry and business trends, business strategy and market growth, among others. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could materially differ from actual events or those described in these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the company's registration statement on Form 20-F filed with the SEC yesterday and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC