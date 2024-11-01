Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Chapman - Treasurer, and Vice President of Investor Relations

Darren Woods - Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Kathy Mikells - Senior Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Devin McDermott - Morgan Stanley

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Doug Leggett - Wolfe Research

John Royall - J.P. Morgan

Betty Jiang - Barclays Capital

Bob Brackett - Bernstein Research

Jean Ann Salisbury - Bank of America

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC Capital Markets

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Jason Gabelman - Cowen & Company

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Jim Chapman

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to ExxonMobil's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. We appreciate you joining us today. I'm Jim Chapman, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. I'm joined by Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO; and Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and CFO. This quarter's presentation and pre-recorded remarks are available on the Investors section of our Web site. They are meant to accompany the third quarter earnings news release, which is posted in the same location.

During today's presentation, we'll make forward-looking comments, including discussion of our long-term plans and integration efforts, which are still being developed and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please read our cautionary statement on slide two. You can find more information on the risks and uncertainties that apply to any forward-looking statements in our SEC filings on our Web site. Note that we also provided supplemental information at the end of our earnings slides, which are also posted on the Web site.

And now, I'll turn it over to Darren for opening remarks.

Darren Woods

Good morning and thanks for joining us. ExxonMobil's announced earnings of $8.6