Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Matt Sims - Vice President, Investor Relations
Jason Hollar - Chief Executive Officer
Aaron Alt - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Lisa Gill - JPMorgan
Michael Cherny - Leerink Partners
Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley
Eric Percher - Nephron Research
Allen Lutz - Bank of America
Kevin Caliendo - UBS
Eric Coldwell - Baird
George Hill - Deutsche Bank
Stephanie Davis - Barclays
Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI
Daniel Grosslight - Citi
Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen
Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo
Operator
I'll now hand the call over to your host today, Mr. Matt Sims, Vice President, Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Matt Sims
Welcome to this morning's Cardinal Health first quarter fiscal '25 earnings conference call, and thank you for joining us.
With me today are Cardinal Health's CEO, Jason Hollar; and our CFO, Aaron Alt.
You can find this morning's earnings press release and investor presentation on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.cardinalhealth.com.
Since we will be making forward-looking statements today, let me remind you that the matters addressed in the statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Please refer to our SEC filings and the forward-looking statement slide at the beginning of
