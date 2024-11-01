Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Matt Sims

Welcome to this morning's Cardinal Health first quarter fiscal '25 earnings conference call, and thank you for joining us.

With me today are Cardinal Health's CEO, Jason Hollar; and our CFO, Aaron Alt.

You can find this morning's earnings press release and investor presentation on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.cardinalhealth.com.

Since we will be making forward-looking statements today, let me remind you that the matters addressed in the statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Please refer to our SEC filings and the forward-looking statement slide at the beginning of