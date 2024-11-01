Waters Corporation (WAT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Caspar Tudor – Head of Investor Relations

Udit Batra – President and Chief Executive Officer

Amol Chaubal – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tycho Peterson – Jefferies

Brandon Couillard – Wells Fargo

Puneet Souda – Leerink Partners

Vijay Kumar – Evercore ISI

Dan Brennan – TD Cowen

Matt Sykes – Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Waters Corporation Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session begins. This call is being recorded. If anyone has objections, please disconnect at this time.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Caspar Tudor

Thank you, Julie. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Waters Corporation third quarter earnings call. Today I’m joined by Dr. Udit Batra, Waters’ President and Chief Executive Officer; and Amol Chaubal, Waters’ Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I will cover the cautionary language. In this conference call, we will make various forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company. We will provide guidance regarding possible future results as well as commentary on potential market and business conditions that may impact Waters Corporation over the fourth quarter of 2024, full year 2024 and 2025. These statements are only our present expectations and actual events or results may differ materially. Please see the risk factors included within our Form 10-K, our Form 10-Qs and the cautionary language included in this morning’s earnings release.

During today’s call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are attached