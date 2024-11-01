nVent Electric plc (NVT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tony Riter - Vice President of Investor Relations

Beth Wozniak - Chief Executive Officer

Sara Zawoyski - Interim President of Enclosures and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Jeffrey Sprague - Vertical Research

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Joseph Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Vladimir Bystricky - Citigroup

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank

Jeffrey Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brian Drab - William Blair

David Silver - CL King

Operator

Good day and welcome to the nVent Electric Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

Oh, now I turn the conference over to Tony Riter, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tony Riter

Thank you and welcome to nVent’s third quarter 2024 earnings call. On the call with me are Beth Wozniak, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Sara Zawoyski, our Chief Financial Officer. They will provide details on our third quarter performance, an outlook for the fourth quarter and an update to our full year 2024 outlook.

Please take note. As a result of the previously announced agreement to sell the thermal management business, the Company is reporting the results of this business as discontinued operations and has reclassified 2023 and 2024 results for all prior periods. In addition, guidance is now presented on a continuing operations basis.

All results referenced throughout this presentation are a continued operations basis unless otherwise stated. Before we begin, let me remind you that any statements made about the Company's anticipated financial results are forward-looking statements subject to