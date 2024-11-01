Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Kukla - Director of Investor Relations

Neal Lux - President and Chief Executive Officer

Lyle Williams - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dave Storms - Stonegate

John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Daniel Pickering - Pickering Energy Partners

Jeff Robertson - Water Tower Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Forum Energy Technologies Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Gigi, and I'll be your coordinator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] This conference call is being recorded for replay purposes and will be available on the company's website.

I will now turn the conference over to Rob Kukla, Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed, sir.

Rob Kukla

Thank you, Gigi. Good morning, everyone and welcome to FET's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Neal Lux, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Lyle Williams, our Chief Financial Officer.

Yesterday, we issued our earnings release and it is available on our website. Please note that we are relying on the safe harbor protections afforded by federal law. Listeners are cautioned that our remarks today may contain information other than historical information. These remarks should be considered in the context of all factors that affect our business, including those disclosed in FET’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings. Finally, management's statements may include non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these measures, you may refer to our earnings release. During today's call, all statements related to EBITDA refer to adjusted EBITDA. And unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are third quarter 2024 to second quarter 2024.

I will now turn the call over to Neal.

Neal Lux

Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. This quarter, our FET