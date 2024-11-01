Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Abenante - Director of Investor Relations

Seth Grae - Chief Executive Officer

Andrey Mushakov - Executive Vice President, Nuclear Operations

Scott Holcombe - VP, Engineering

Larry Goldman - Chief Financial Officer

Sherrie Holloway - Controller

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lightbridge Corporation Business Update and Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call. Please note that today's call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Matthew Abenante, Director of Investor Relations for Lightbridge Corporation. Please go ahead.

Matthew Abenante

Thank you, and thanks to all of you for joining us today.

The company's earnings press release was distributed yesterday and can be viewed on the Investor Relations page of the Lightbridge website at www.ltbridge.com. Joining us on the call today is Seth Grae, Chief Executive Officer; along with Andrey Mushakov, Executive Vice President for Nuclear Operations; Scott Holcombe, Vice President of Engineering; Larry Goldman, Chief Financial Officer; and Sherrie Holloway, Controller.

I would like to remind our listeners that any statements on this call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Today's presentation includes forward-looking statements about the company's competitive position and product and service offerings.

During today's call, words such as expect, anticipate, believe and intend will be used in our discussion of goals or events in future. This presentation is based on current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. These and other risks are set forth in more detail in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.