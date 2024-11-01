Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (DSKYF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCPK:DSKYF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 2:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Hiroyuki Okuzawa - Representative Director, President & Chief Operating Officer
Ken Takeshita - Global Head of Research & Development
Koji Ogawa - Head of Global Corporate Planning & Management, Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Hidemaru Yamaguchi - Citigroup
Kazuki Hashiguchi - Daiwa Securities
Seiji Wakao - JPMorgan Securities
Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley MUFG
Kasumi Haruta - UBS
Hiroshi Wada - SMBC
Koichi Mamegano - BofA Global Research
Miki Sogi - Bernstein
Michael Nedelcovych - TD Cowen
Tony Ren - Macquarie
Hiroyuki Okuzawa
This is Okuzawa. Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend Daiichi Sankyo's Financial Results Presentation today.
Now, I will explain the consolidated financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which were announced at 1:00 p.m. today based on the materials. Please refer to Slide 3. This is today's agenda. Consolidated financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, fiscal 2024 forecast, business update and R&D update. I will follow this order. The R&D update will be covered by Takeshita, our Global R&D Head. We will take questions at the end.
Please look at Slide 4. This slide shows an overview of consolidated results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Revenue increased by JPY 156.4 billion or 21.5% year-on-year to JPY 882.7 billion. Cost of sales increased by JPY 4.6 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by JPY 53.2 billion and research and development expenses increased by JPY 27.3 billion year-on-year.
As a result, core operating profit increased by JPY 71.3 billion or 74.8% year-on-year to JPY 166.6 billion. Operating profit, which includes onetime gains and losses, increased by JPY 91.8 billion or 96.6% year-on-year to JPY 186.9 billion and the profit attributable to owners
- Read more current DSKYF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts