I hate leaving a question unanswered, and I think it's time to update my analysis of Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL). Since the last coverage, SIL's price has gained over 20%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 15%. So, the question naturally arises: is
SIL: A Smart Play In Today's Economy
Summary
- The spread between SIL and SLV has not yet closed, despite SIL having grown by 20% in the last quarter.
- Lower interest rates and greater federal debt prospects could stimulate the demand for precious metals.
- The price of SIL has reached an overbought zone; short-term fears may not affect the long term.
