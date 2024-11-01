Cash-Flow Gusher: Why Cenovus Remains One Of My Favorite Energy Plays

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(11min)

Summary

  • Canada's rich reserves and export growth make Cenovus Energy a compelling dividend stock, especially with rising U.S. demand and expanded access to Asian markets.
  • Cenovus' integration of upstream and downstream assets strengthens its profitability. Strategic pipelines and refinery access further boost its long-term value.
  • With steady cash flow, a solid balance sheet, and aggressive shareholder returns, CVE is well-positioned for growth, making it a key pick for dividend income.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

North American Oil

mysticenergy

Introduction

On October 31, I wrote an article about my investment in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ). In the introduction of that article, I highlighted why I am increasingly interested in Canadian oil and gas investments.

[...] I have become one

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
36.29K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVE
--
CVE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News