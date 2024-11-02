Enterprise Products Partners Q3: Nothing Has Changed, Still My Favorite MLP
Summary
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has delivered yet another quarter of material cash flow growth, while maintaining a robust balance sheet.
- From Q3 2024 earnings data points and messages, it is clear that EPD has stepped up its investment game.
- Given EPD's upper investment grade credit rating, 1.7x distribution coverage and inherently stable business model, the risks of funding the ambitious growth at the expense of financial safety are limited.
- In this article, I explain in more detail why EPD, which was already my favorite MLP pick, has become an even more attractive durable income play after the recent Q3 earnings report.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.