USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Luis de la Aguilera - Chairman, President & CEO

Rob Anderson - CFO

Bill Turner - CCO

Conference Call Participants

Woody Lay - KBW

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2024 USCB Financial Holdings Inc. Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Luis de la Aguilera, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Luis de la Aguilera

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for USCB Financial Holdings' third quarter 2024 earnings call.

With me today reviewing our Q3 highlights is CFO, Rob Anderson; and Chief Credit Officer Bill Turner, who will provide an overview of the bank's performance, the highlights of which commence on Slide 3.

We are very pleased to report another consecutive record quarter of fully diluted earnings per share, reaffirming the soundness of our strategic initiatives and operational performance. Supported by the strength of Florida's economy, USCB continued posting strong growth in assets, deposits, diversified quality loans, and profitability. These results reflect the steady execution of a business plan that focuses on organic growth, supported by diversified commercial banking initiatives designed to deepen existing relationships and develop new ones.

In reviewing our Q3 highlights, I will comment on a select few data points as CFO Anderson will further detail our growth, profitability, capital and liquidity positions. Supported by our various deposit aggregating business verticals, deposits increased $206 million to $2.1 billion or 10.7% compared to the third quarter of 2023. These business lines which include both association and correspondent