Chevron Corporation (CVX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call November 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jake Spiering - General Manager, Investor Relations

Mike Wirth - Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Eimear Bonner - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jean Ann Salisbury - Bank of America

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Doug Leggate - Wolfe Research

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC

Josh Silverstein - UBS

Devin McDermott - Morgan Stanley

Lloyd Byrne - Jefferies

Betty Jiang - Barclays

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Bob Brackett - Bernstein Research

Lucas Herrmann - BNP Paribas

John Royall - JPMorgan

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Nitin Kumar - Mizuho

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Alastair Syme - Citi

Operator

Good morning. My name is Justin, and I will be your conference facilitator today. Welcome to Chevron's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference call over to the Head of Investor Relations of Chevron Corporation, Mr. Jake Spiering. Please go ahead.

Jake Spiering

Thank you, Justin. Welcome to Chevron's quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. I'm Jake Spiering, Head of Investor Relations. Our Chairman and CEO, Mike Wirth; and CFO, Eimear Bonner are on the call with me today. We will refer to the slides and prepared remarks that are available on Chevron's website.

Before we begin, please be reminded that, this presentation contains estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to this presentation. Please review the cautionary statement on Slide 2.

Now, I will