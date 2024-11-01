ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Amy Mendenhall - Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations

Judy R. McReynolds - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Seth Runser - President

Matt Beasley - Chief Financial Officer

Christopher Adkins - Vice President, Yield Strategy and Management

Matt Godfrey - President of ABF Freight

Steven Leonard - Chief Commercial Officer and President, Asset-Light Logistics

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the ArcBest Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

After the speakers' remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to Amy Mendenhall, Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Amy Mendenhall

Good morning.

I’m here today with Judy McReynolds, Chairman and CEO; Seth Runser, President; and Matt Beasley, Chief Financial Officer. We also have other members of our executive leadership team available for the Q&A session.

Before we begin, please note that some of the comments we’ll make today will be forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, which are detailed in the forward-looking section of our earnings release and SEC filings.

To provide meaningful comparisons, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures during this call. These measures are outlined and described in the tables of our earnings release. Reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures