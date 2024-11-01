I last wrote about CMC (NYSE:CMC), previously known as the Commercial Metals Company, on August 8 of this year. In that piece I argued the firm benefitted from structural supply-side issues in the steel industry, and had
CMC's Attractive Valuation Is An Opportunity To Invest In A Shareholder-Friendly Business
Summary
- The firm’s NOPAT margin (NOPAT margin/Revenue) has fallen to its lowest level since 2021, to 7.39% compared to 9.76% in 2023.
- With a stock price of $54 at the time of writing, CMC has a price-to-EBV per share of 1.22.
- The long-term evolution is one of growing ROIC, from more than 6% in 2019 to just over 9% in 2024.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.