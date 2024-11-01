Equity markets have been posting strong gains for most of the year. Does that mean it’s time to start considering a more defensive investment strategy? Benjamin Gossack, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager with TD Asset Management, speaks with MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell about
As Markets Sit Near Record Highs, Does This Rally Still Have Room To Run?
Summary
- Why industrials are helping to drive a rally started by mega tech.
- Is it time for investors to get defensive?
- A hard landing vs. soft landing for the US economy.
