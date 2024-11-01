South Bow: The 8% Yield Is Attractive, But (Not Yet) Backed By Fundamentals
Summary
- TC Energy recently spun off its liquids pipelines business as South Bow, trading on both the TSX and NYSE.
- Operating the Canada-US Keystone pipeline, we believe South Bow is well positioned to profit from shifting US refining volumes and stable oil sands production.
- While its initial yield of >8% screens as attractive, payout ratio sits at ~125% of EBIT with management only considering dividend raises once payout ratios are below 100%.
- Despite management's goal to reach this within 4 years, we believe it could take longer, significantly diluting South Bow's value proposition as peers target 4-5% dividend growth p.a.
- With valuation in line with peers, we see better opportunities in the midstream space and initiate shares at Underweight. Price targets: C$34/sh (TSX) | $24.8/sh (NYSE).
