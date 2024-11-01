Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) released 3Q24 earnings, with MSD on its more important segment, and LSD growth aggregate (driven down by discontinued business). The company's margins continue to expand thanks to raw materials on
Gildan Has Returned To Historical Valuations Post Q3, And Remains Fairly Priced
Summary
- Gildan Activewear Inc. continues growing well above its markets, and gaining share. On the cost front, the company continues to benefit from raw material costs going down, and great expense management.
- Gildan's stock appreciated a lot after Chamandy returned, with the valuation metrics back to the historical level of 18/20x earnings. They are still a little below based on adjusted metrics.
- Although Gildan could very well return the growth needed to fulfill such a valuation, I tend to believe that the stock already prices much of that growth.
