Amerigo Resources Could Return More Cash With Rosy Prospects For Copper

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.64K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • This analysis assigns a “Hold” rating to shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. a copper and molybdenum producer in Chile, the world's leading copper producer.
  • Amerigo Resources processes fresh and historic tailings from former mining operations at the underground El Teniente mine in Chile. El Teniente is owned by Codelco, a Chilean state-owned company.
  • The free cash flow to pay dividends and share buybacks, the key drivers of the share price, will benefit from rising copper prices, growing production and cooling costs.
  • Copper prices are also a key driver for Amerigo. Green strategies including electrification, electric cars, AI data centers, and solar panels, as well as the Chinese stimulus packages for the Dragon economy, are expected to drive up copper prices.
  • Amerigo Resources should remain in the portfolio with a long-term perspective and add shares on the dips. Until a dip forms, investors may want to continue holding shares.
Wire Rod

fmajor

A “Hold” Rating for Amerigo Resources Ltd.

This analysis assigns a “Hold” rating to shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:ARREF), the same rating I previously gave in my last analysis from August.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, the company Amerigo Resources is a

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.64K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARG:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARG:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARREF
--
ARG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News