RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call November 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Moffatt - Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Michael Hartnett - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Bergeron - Director, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Rob Sullivan - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Ciarmoli - Truist Securities

Peter Skibitski - Alembic Global

Tim Thein - Raymond James

Ross Sparenblek - William Blair

Ron Epstein - Bank of America

Vivek Srivastava - Goldman Sachs

Steve Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning and thank you for joining us for RBC Bearings’ Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. I am Rob Moffatt, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. And with me on today’s call are Dr. Michael Hartnett, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Daniel Bergeron, Director, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Rob Sullivan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, some of the statements made today maybe forward-looking and are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to a variety of factors. We refer you to RBC Bearings’ recent filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact the company’s future operating results and financial condition. These factors are also listed in the press release, along with a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Dr. Hartnett. Thanks.

Michael Hartnett

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. I am going to start today’s call with a quick review of our financial results and I’ll finish with some high level thoughts on the industry and our outlook for the remainder of 2025. I’ll then