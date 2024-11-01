TDK Corporation (OTCPK:TTDKY) is a Japanese industrial components supplier, manufacturing 120,000 different products across 80 business units and 4 segments. We feel that TDK has secular tailwinds from continued electrification and continued embedded IoT (Internet of Things) growth across the
TDK's Tech Surge Sparks Free Cash Potential
Summary
- TDK is a leader in small solid-state batteries and has a supply agreement with Apple.
- Dominant market share in several areas, including in smartphone battery components, holding the #1 market share of 50-60%.
- Strong manufacturing and materials science expertise: first to bring silicon anode batteries to market in 2023.
- Aggressive capital efficiency plan: potentially divesting business units that do not meet the 10% ROIC watermark.
- Targeting late-stage development products for M&A.
