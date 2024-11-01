Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (BPIRY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCPK:BPIRY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Christos Megalou - Chief Executive Officer
Theo Gnardellis - Executive General Manager and Group Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Nida Iqbal - Morgan Stanley
Mehmet Sevim - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Eleni Ismailou - AXIA Ventures Group Ltd
Mikhail Butkov - Goldman Sachs
Gabor Kemeny - Autonomous Research
Alex Boulougouris - Euroxx Securities SA
Sharada Patel - Citigroup Inc.
Osman Memisoglu - Ambrosia Capital
Alberto Nigro - Mediobanca Group
Simon Nellis - Citigroup Inc.
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Meena, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Piraeus Financial Holdings Conference Call and Live Webcast to present and discuss the Piraeus’ 9-Month 2024 Financial Results. All participants will be in a listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Piraeus Financial Holdings’ CEO, Mr. Christos Megalou. Mr. Megalou, you may now proceed.
Christos Megalou
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and good morning to all of you joining us from the U.S. This is Christos Megalou, Chief Executive Officer, and I’m joined today by our CFO, Theo Gnardellis; Chryssanthi Berbati and Xenofon Damalas.
Piraeus has delivered a quarter of superior results with the best 9-month performance ever. We generated €320 million normalized net profit in the third quarter, adding to €932 million for the 9-month period. Our strong operating performance in the 9-month 2024 paved the way for the upgrade of our full-year targets. I’m proud of our results and thankful to our people for their hard work.
Let’s start our presentation with Slide 4 for the key achievements
- Read more current BPIRY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts