CVS Health, Apollo Global Management, And Novo Nordisk Reported Results

The focus of investors next week will be on the presidential and congressional elections on Tuesday and the Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting on November 7. Goldman Sachs said earlier this week that despite polling that indicates it is a tight presidential election, it is possible that there could be a “relatively clear election outcome early” Tuesday night. However, the firm said the results for congressional races, which will determine who controls the two chambers, may take longer. Meanwhile, more than 98% of market participants expect the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee to cut its key lending rate 25 basis points while the rest expect it to remain unchanged, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The busy earnings season continues, with Apollo Global Management (APO), Yum! Brands (YUM), CVS Health (CVS), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Hershey (HSY), and Paramount Global (PARA)(PARAA).

Earning Spotlight: Monday, November 4 - Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Constellation Energy (CEG), Zoetis (ZTS), Marriott International (MAR), American International Group (AIG), Diamondback Energy (FANG), and Illumina (ILMN). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings Spotlight, Tuesday, November 5 - Ferrari (RACE), Apollo Global Management (APO), Emerson Electric (EMR), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Cummins (CMI), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Yum! Brands (YUM), DuPont de Nemours (DD), Restaurant Brands International (QSR), and Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings Spotlight, Wednesday, November 6 - Novo Nordisk (NVO), Toyota Motor (TM), Qualcomm (QCOM), Arm Holdings (ARM), Gilead Sciences (GILD), MercadoLibre (MELI), CVS