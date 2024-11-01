Danske Bank A/S (DNSKF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Danske Bank A/S (OTCPK:DNSKF) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 31, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Claus Jensen - Head of Investor Relations

Carsten Egeriis - Chief Executive Officer

Stephan Engels - Chief Financial Officer

Gulnara Saitkulova - Morgan Stanley

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Namita Samtani - Barclays

Johannes Thormann - HSBC

Patrik Nilsson - Goldman Sachs

Jan Erik Gjerland - ABC Sundal Collier

Shrey Srivastava - Citi

Martin Ekstedt - Handelsbanken

Claus Jensen

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the conference call for Danske Bank's financial results for the First Nine Months of 2024. My name is Claus Ingar Jensen, and I'm Head of Danske Bank's Investor Relations. With me today, I have our CEO, Carsten Egeriis; and our CFO, Stephan Engels.

We aim to keep this presentation to around 25 minutes. And after the presentation, we will open up for a Q&A session as usual. Afterwards, please feel free to contact the Investor Relations department if you have any more questions.

I will now hand over to Carsten. Slide 1, please.

Carsten Egeriis

Thanks, Claus. And I'd also like to welcome you to our Q3 conference call. The first nine months has been an important period for Danske Bank. It represented a crucial stage of our strategy period. And I'm pleased to see that through dedicated and focused execution, we have secured a satisfactory foothold towards meeting the target set in our Forward '28 strategy.

This becomes clear when looking at our financial performance for the first nine months, which is clearly on track to meet our 2026 financial targets and measured on many parameters even ahead of the plan. Our performance saw good momentum in the first 9 months of the year, driven by an increase in customer activity, primarily attributable to corporate lending demand and investment activities, but