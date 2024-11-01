PointsBet Holdings Limited (PBTHF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCQX:PBTHF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call October 30, 2024 7:30 PM ET

Samuel Swanell - Group CEO

Alister Lui - Group CFO

Kai Erman - Jefferies

Rohan Gallagher - Jarden Group

Rohan Sundram - MST Financial

Samuel Swanell

Good morning and thank you for joining the PointsBet Holdings Limited Q1 FY '25 Business Update. I'm Sam Swanell, and joining me on the call today is our Group CFO, Alister Lui. Please note the safe harbor statement. All the numbers referred to are unaudited and in Australian dollars, unless otherwise stated. We'd like to start with a few comments on our global commitment to responsible gambling.

PointsBet endorses the principle of informed choice, which is aimed at empowering customers to make informed decisions and exercise choice regarding their betting expenditure. PointsBet's commitment to responsible betting is demonstrated through its wide range of responsible wagering initiatives and tools. Responsible gambling initiatives will continue to remain central to our organization's sustainability commitment. In addition to paying $0.48 in a dollar to governments and racing and sports bodies, as just referenced, we make a material investment in achieving best-in-class compliance with important consumer protection measures. In Australia, PointsBet has committed significant resources to deliver initiatives such as monthly activity statements, zero-day KYC, integration to the National Self-Exclusion Register and a ban on using credit cards to deposit.

This package of initiatives and others means the regulated online wagering sector in Australia is clearly operating to a very strong consumer protection standards. When it comes to advertising, PointsBet has restated many times our support for significant advertising reform. However, we do believe it is important that reputable, licensed, compliant Australian operators that pay significant taxes and fees can distinguish ourselves from unregulated offshore service providers via sensible advertising. We've consistently outlined a logical advertising