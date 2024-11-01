Andritz AG (ADRZF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Andritz AG (OTCPK:ADRZF) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 31, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Good morning. A warm welcome from our side. Matthias from IR. Thank you for joining our Q3 earnings call. The call today will be held by our CEO, Dr. Joachim Schönbeck; and our CFO, Norbert Nettesheim. Please also look at the disclaimer for a second.

As you can see in the agenda, we will start with the key CEO messages and the Q3 highlights, followed by the more detailed financial performance and an update on the business areas, followed again by the outlook for 2024 and the Q&A session.

And it's my pleasure now to hand over to our CEO, Dr. Joachim Schönbeck.

Good morning to everybody. Thank you very much for joining us in this call early morning in your time. Can we have the next slide, please?

I think we had another, I would say, challenging quarter behind us, economically challenging. We believe interest rates are, however, moving in the right direction for us. None of the global crises have been solved. So they are still ongoing, some upside potential from solving those. And what you probably have not realized, in Austria, we managed the election in the last quarter with the expected outcome. But I believe the much more important election will be next week, and we are all looking forward to these results.

If we look to ANDRITZ, we could see an increasing order intake in Q3 compared to the previous year. However, market conditions are