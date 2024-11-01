Cogeco Inc. (CGECF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cogeco Inc. (OTCPK:CGECF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrice Ouimet - SVP & CFO, Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

Frederic Perron - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank

Matthew Griffiths - Bank of America

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Drew McReynolds - RBC

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity

Vince Valentini - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Please go ahead, Mr. Ouimet.

Patrice Ouimet

So thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. As usual, before we begin the call, I'd like to remind listeners that today's discussion will include estimates and forward-looking information. We ask that you review the cautionary language in the press releases issued yesterday and in our annual reports regarding various risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ.

And with that, I'll pass the line to our CEO, Frederic Perron for opening remarks.

Frederic Perron

Thank you, Patrice. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our Q4 2024 results. We're pleased to report a solid set of results again this quarter, and to have delivered on our guidance for the year, including a particularly strong free cash flow performance.

Since my appointment as CEO in March, we've remained focused on five key strategic priorities: U.S. Canada synergies, digitization, advanced analytics, disciplined network expansion and wireless. I'm pleased to report that we continue to make significant progress in each of those areas.