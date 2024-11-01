Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 30, 2024 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Derek Harmer - General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Andy Rubenstein - President & CEO

Mark Phelan - President, U.S Gaming

Matt Ellis - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Pizzella - Deutsche Bank

Greg Gibas - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Accel Entertainment Q3 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Kate, and I will be the moderator for today's call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer portion of the call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Derek Harmer, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Derek, you may proceed.

Derek Harmer

Welcome to Accel Entertainment's third quarter 2024 earnings call. Participating on the call today are Andy Rubenstein, Accel's Chief Executive Officer; Mat Ellis, Accel's Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Phelan, Accel's President of U.S. Gaming. Please refer to our website for the press release and supplemental information that will be discussed on this call. Today's call is being recorded and will be available on our website under Events and Presentations within the Investor Relations section of our website.

Some of the comments in today's call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these statements unless required by law. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, investors should review the forward-looking statements section of the earnings press release available on our website as well as other risk factor disclosures in our filings with the SEC.

Any