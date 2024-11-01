Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCPK:KMTUY) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call October 29, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Takeshi Horikoshi - Chief Financial Officer

Kiyoshi Hishinuma - General Manager at Business Coordination Department

Hiroyuki Ogawa - President of Komatsu

Conference Call Participants

Yoshinao Ibara - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities

Kentaro Maekawa - Nomura Securities

Yuichiro Isayama - Goldman Sachs

Satoshi Taninaka - SMBC Nikko Securities

Tomohiko Sano - JPMorgan Securities

Sho Fukuhara - Jefferies Securities

Kensho Motowaki - Nikkei

Graeme McDonald - Citigroup Securities

David Reardon - The New York Times

Hirosuke Tai - Daiwa Securities

Takeshi Horikoshi

This is Takeshi Horikoshi, CFO. I will explain the overview of the fiscal '24 Q2 business results.

Page 4 shows the highlights for fiscal '24 Q2 on a three month basis. The exchange rates were JPY152.4 to the dollar, JPY165.6 to the euro and JPY101.5 to the Australian dollar. Compared to the same period last year, the yen weakened against the dollar, euro and Australian dollar.

Net sales increased by 9.2% year-on-year to JPY1.082 trillion while operating income decreased by 2.3% to JPY146.4 billion. The operating income ratio decreased by 1.7 points to 14.5%. Net sales increased due to the positive impact of a weaker yen and improved sales prices. But operating income decreased due to the negative impact of increased costs and changes in product and regional mix. Despite the positive impact of a weaker yen and improved sales prices, net income decreased by 8.1% to JPY92 billion. Q2 net sales were the highest ever on a second quarter basis.

On Page 5, I will explain net sales and profits for each segment in Q2. Net sales in Construction, Mining & Utility Equipment increased by 8.7% from the corresponding period a year ago to JPY935.9 billion, while segment profit decreased by 4.7% to JPY135.7 billion. And the segment profit ratio decreased by