Nine Energy Service, Inc (NINE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nine Energy Service, Inc (NYSE:NINE) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Heather Schmidt - Vice President, Strategic Development, Investor Relations and Marketing

Ann Fox - President and Chief Executive Officer

Guy Sirkes - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets

John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Q3 2024 Nine Energy Service Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Heather Schmidt, Vice President of Strategic Development and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Heather Schmidt

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Nine Energy Service earnings conference call to discuss our results for the third quarter of 2024. With me today are Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Guy Sirkes, Chief Financial Officer. We appreciate your participation.

Some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements reflecting Nine's views about future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise listeners to review our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC.

We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are also included in our third quarter press release and can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.