Fingerprint Cards AB (FGRRF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Fingerprint Cards AB (OTCPK:FGRRF) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 31, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefan Pettersson - Head of Investor Relations

Adam Philpott - Chief Executive Officer

Fredrik Hedlund - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Markus Almerud - Carnegie

Stefan Pettersson

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Fingerprint Cards earnings call, following the release of our Q3 report this morning. We'll begin by a presentation of the report by our CEO, Adam Philpott, and thereafter by our CFO, Fredrik Hedlund. And as Sharon pointed out, if you're following the conference call on the web, you can post questions throughout the call.

And with that, let me now hand over to our CEO, Adam Philpott.

Adam Philpott

Thank you, Stefan. So as Stefan said, great to be here. Thank you for joining the call. Great to have Fredrik, our CFO, on the call with me also. Let me jump straight in through the agenda.

We're about a year into the transformation plan. This time a year ago was my first earnings call, where we announced our transformation plan. We're now obviously a year into that, and here's what we're going to cover on today's session. I'll start with an executive summary of the Q3 results. Then we'll talk a little bit about some of the key pillars of those strategic initiatives of that transformation plan.

We'll talk about our transformation to drive profitable growth, which is what the point of the transformation plan is. And within that, we'll talk about cost optimization, how we're now debt free, and we'll talk a little more on how the strategy has evolved. We'll then dig into some key financial results with the help of Fredrik, and then go to Q&A. So let's get on straight into the executive summary. So first of all, I'll start with how we perform financially