Seeing Machines Limited (SEEMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCPK:SEEMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024

Paul McGlone - Chief Executive Officer

Martin Ive - Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, and thanks very much for listening. Okay. Just a quick reminder for those that might be new to the story. We're a business that develops vision systems, underpinned by some significant software, machine learning. And we focus on transport, 3 areas of transport, in particular, new Automotive vehicles, Aviation and across Aviation, 3 subsegments that includes pilot simulators and training, aircraft and air traffic control and what we call Aftermarket, which is where we install our technology and hardware into trucks, buses and fleets that are already on the road.

Let's just take a quick look at the year that we've just passed. And it's really pleasing to see that we have delivered a reasonable growth rate, quite certain that on an Automotive royalty basis, we are very much in a leadership position. As of the 30th of June, we were in over 2.2 million vehicles, and that number continues to increase quarter-on-quarter. We've launched our Guardian Generation 3 product. And we're really excited about the capability of this product, the much lower unit cost, the much smaller form factor and its ability to integrate with many other systems and platforms that are already in place in the market.

So that's a real milestone for us, and we're really looking forward to how that propels us over the course of this next financial year. We've called out