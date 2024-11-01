ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris McGinnis - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Tom Tedford - President and CEO

Deborah O'Connor - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company

Joe Gomes - NOBLE Capital

Kevin Steinke - Barrington

Hale Holden - Barclays

William Reuter - Bank of America

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the ACCO Brands Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Elliot and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand over to Chris McGinnis, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chris McGinnis

Good morning. And welcome to the ACCO Brands third quarter 2024 conference call. This is Chris McGinnis, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Speaking on the call today is Tom Tedford, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACCO Brands Corporation. Tom will provide an overview of our third quarter results and update you on our 2024 priorities. Also speaking today is Deb O'Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who will provide greater detail on our third quarter results and update you on our outlook for full year 2024. We will then open the line for questions.

Slides that accompany this call have been posted to the Investor Relations section of accobrands.com. When speaking about our results, we may refer to adjusted results. Adjusted results exclude amortization and restructuring costs, non-cash, goodwill, and intangible asset impairment charges, and other non-recurring items and unusual tax items and include adjustments to reflect the estimated annual tax rate on quarterly earnings.

Schedules of adjusted results and other non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are in their earnings release and slides that