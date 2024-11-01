DSM-Firmenich AG (KDSKF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

DSM-Firmenich AG (OTC:KDSKF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Dave Huizing - Head of Investor Relations

Dimitri de Vreeze - Chief Executive Officer

Ralf Schmeitz - Chief Financial Officer

Lisa De Neve - Morgan Stanley

Charles Eden – UBS

Matthew Yates - Bank of America

Nicola Tang - BNP Paribas

Alex Sloane - Barclays

Isha Sharma – Stifel

Fernand de Boer - DeGroof Petercam

Artem Chubarov - Redburn Atlanticna

Dave Huizing

Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call. I'm sitting here with Ralf Schmeitz, our CFO. We published this morning our third quarter trading update together with the presentation to investors, which you can find on our website. Here, you can also find our disclaimers about forward-looking statements.

Following Ralf's opening comments, we will open the line for questions as we usually do, and we have planned today 45 minutes in total for the call. Important to remind that the sell-side analysts who want to ask questions have to register via the questioners link, which they can find on our website in the financial calendar. If they have not done so yet, they can still do that by switching now.

And with that, I think we can start. Ralf, the floor is yours.

Ralf Schmeitz

Thanks again, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Early start again of the day, but pleasure you're taking time to be with us on our Q3 earnings call. It's been yet another exciting quarter here for us. We continue our journey. I'm pleased to see many of you virtually online again.

Let's dive into the quarter, like I said, an exciting quarter, but also a good quarter. And let me start with a couple of highlights on the next page. So overall, continued strong organic growth in the quarter for