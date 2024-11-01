Repsol, S.A. (REPYY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Repsol, S.A. (OTCQX:REPYY) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 31, 2024 5:30 AM ET

Josu Jon Imaz - Chief Executive Officer

Pablo Bannatyne - Head of Investor Relations

Alessandro Pozzi - Mediobanca

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC

Michele Della Vigna - Goldman Sachs

Alejandro Vigil - Santander

Pedro Alves - CaixaBank

Henri Patricot - UBS

Giacomo Romeo - Jefferies

Lydia Rainforth - Barclays

Sasikanth Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley

Matt Lofting - JPMorgan

Matt Smith - Bank of America

Pablo Bannatyne

Good morning, and welcome to Repsol's Third Quarter Results Presentation. Today's conference call will be hosted by Josu Jon Imaz, our Chief Executive Officer, with other members of the executive team joining us as well.

I will now hand the conference call over to Josu.

Josu Jon Imaz

Thank you, Pablo. Good morning, everybody. And I mean, first of all, today, on behalf of everyone at Repsol, let me first express our concern with the consequences of the divesting flash floods that are affecting the south-eastern part of Spain. We take advantage to send our condolences and support to those who have lost relatives or friends.

I want to add that Repsol has put all its resources at the disposal of authorities in an effort to alleviate the situation and in trying to help establish key services in the impacted areas as soon as possible. Now going on with the conference, let me start with the main messages before taking you through the performance and results of our businesses. Finally, at the end of this conference, I will provide you with our updated