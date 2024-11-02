Energy Additions, Not Transitions And Navigating A Trump Or Harris Win

Ignatiev/iStock via Getty Images

Listen here or on the go via Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Diving deep into the energy sector with Laura Starks; how the U.S. became the top oil producer (1:05). Anticipating a Harris or Trump win - what it means for energy (6:15). Will M&A deals continue (11:00)? Nuclear as the future: energy addition, not transition (14:20). Utilities vs independent power producers (22:45). (XLE) and whether ETFs belong in your energy portfolio (28:40). See the video here.

Transcript

Daniel Snyder: We are thrilled to have Laura Starks with us today. She is CEO and Founder of Starks Energy Economics, and we're going to be diving deeper into the energy sector.

We're going to cover everything from how the U.S. has become a lead energy producer to, is nuclear the future, as well as what is happening in the LNG renaissance.

So let's go ahead and dive right in. Laura, how are you?

Laura Starks: Great, and I'm happy to be joining you from the Energy Capital of the World, Houston, Texas.

DS: Love to hear it. So why don't we just kick things off? What's the lay of the land for the U.S. energy sector right now?

LS: For those who may not be able to see it, this is the U. S. primary energy consumption by source. And I want to emphasize the word primary. And what it shows are – it's a pie. It shows petroleum is 38%. We're talking about 94 quadrillion BTUs, and petroleum was 38%, natural gas was 36%, nuclear 9%, coal 9%, and renewable 9%.

And then it's good to look at the renewable piece of the pie. That breaks down further to about 23%, let's see, 32% biofuels, 5% biomass, 18% wind, 23% wood, 10% hydro, 1% geothermal, and 11% solar. And so multiplying that out, for example, in 2023, in primary energy, wind was about 2% of the total and solar was about 1%. And it's just useful to keep that in mind for context for reasons I'll be describing.

Okay. And this is just a quick listing, and these are both from the EIA, the U.S. Energy Information Administration. And it talks about how do we use these primary sources of electricity. Electric power, electricity is a secondary source. You have to have primary energy to make it.

That's 32 quads, transportation, which is pretty largely oil-based, is about 28 quads quadrillion BTUs, industrial 22, residential 6.3, and commercial 4.6. And residential and commercial are electricity and heating, excuse me, primarily.

DS: Now this is for 2023. From what you've seen so far, is this kind of shaping up to be similar for 2024 as well?

LS: It is, but that's an excellent question. What we have seen is growth in electric power demand and unprecedented growth. Many people have heard about the AI story and we'll talk a little bit more about that.

Suffice to say that electricity has been – use has been pretty flat, which just means we're pretty efficient, and now it's growing 2% or 3% a year, and that's off of a very big base. So a lot of the utilities and the new users in AI are kind of scrambling for sources.

DS: What about the sources of U.S. electricity?

LS: We have seen a big shift over the last 15, 20 years. If I had shown you this slide, and it's just a box that shows the different kinds of primary sources. If I'd shown you this 15 or 20 years ago, you would have seen coal as more than half of the supply and some residual fuel, oil, nuclear. Nuclear has stayed fairly constant, far fewer renewables and far less natural gas.

So what has happened is that in the electricity sector, particularly there's been quite a big penetration by renewables. So that's now about 21% - was 21%. Nuclear 19%, we'll be talking about how that's been steady, but it’s – people are hoping to change that. Coal is quite small, it's shrunk, as people have shut down plants in response to emissions requirements.

So that's 16% and natural gas is 43%. And it doesn't really show on this, but those sources have different characteristics for the grid. And so they are each important in different ways.

DS: So we have this for the electricity. What about energy consumption and the overall sectors, what's the lay of the land there?

LS: A lot of oil, for example, goes to transportation. I think the main thing to observe about it is there are two bars, one is sources, one is uses. But in between, there's this very big bar that is electricity and it is both a source and a use, but it is a secondary source as we have discussed.

DS: This chart right here was just breaking down all of the sources of oil, how it's utilized, a small portion of it for electricity, and the rest of the end cases being transportation, airlines, for example, with jet fuel, things like that. So thank you so much for taking the time just to kind of like lay the land for us in the energy sector.

But it's an election year. What happens to the energy sector if Trump wins or if Harris wins? Can you kind of give us a little bit of what you're seeing and what you're anticipating?

LS: With Harris, it's pretty straightforward, because if she wins, we can expect more of the same. So – and there are – there's been a lot of emphasis on renewables, but there's also been a lot of efforts to transition away from hydrocarbon, both as a supply and as demand.

And I think with – so continuing the same, I think as Trump has said, his focus would be less regulation, more emphasis on supply. So kind of back to before the Biden administration, definitely lift the pause on LNG permitting, which has been a huge problem for both for us and for our buyers abroad.

And there – one of the things, for example, too, is that the regulations have been pushed in the direction of limiting supply. So, for example, there were no offshore Gulf of Mexico auction – lease auctions this year, in first time ever.

And those projects, in particular, with LNG are long-term. And so you can't just - sure you can kind of just turn off and on. The LNG projects and offshore drilling and international drilling is – it's a far more expensive and capital-intensive business.

DS: Within the LNG space, because you were mentioning about the permitting and what's happening in the Gulf, we've seen over the last few years with the war in Ukraine, for example, and Europe starting to be a bigger buyer of U.S. LNG, do you anticipate that to continue into the years ahead?

LS: I do. The bigger source is, or the bigger demand source is Asia. Europe was very – Europe was – Europe got slammed, particularly Germany. And so much so that they have, yes, with the Ukrainian situation, but also in Germany, this push toward renewables, they've actually headed in the direction of deindustrialization.

We were very happy and it was important that we were able to supply LNG to European countries. And we see, for example, in Spain, there have been more – and Germany, more LNG import facilities built and that all works really well.

The only concern has been, at least it was, because of the push to renewables, LNG terminals required long-term contracts. And a lot of the European countries were kind of, like, oh, we want to do four years and five years or six years. So it's hard to finance on that basis. You can't.

At the same time, we were supplying as much as they could take and they would take. Asia, because of its reliance on coal and it’s sort of long-term industrial growth is really a very important market also for LNG.

And here's the problem with the pause. The pause says, oh wait, we can't make a 20-year deal. And both sides, the buyers and the sellers need to do that in order to build the terminals.

DS: Maybe we can also talk about how each administration is approaching fracking within our country. Obviously, we watch West Texas, we're watching Pennsylvania. What are your thoughts on how each of these candidates will approach that?

LS: Trump – the merit here is that he's been in office. And so he kind of continued and encouraged the work that was being done with fracking. Fracking is – it's important. It's a homegrown technology. It's very quick turnover.

With Harris, there are different views. I mean, she's said different things. So I'm not really sure where she is on that. Of course, because everybody's pushing Pennsylvania and fracking is important in Pennsylvania.

There are points where she's kind of come around and saying, well, yeah, it's important and I won't stop it. I frankly am still mystified. I'm not sure what her position is because she's embraced both sides.

DS: Okay, let's talk about regulation, mergers and acquisitions within the sector. Thoughts on M&A going forward within the sector? Have we already seen the majority of it? Will it continue? What's your thought?

LS: I think that we have seen the biggest part of it. In talking about regulation, one of the things we saw was this really big delay and hang up this year with all of these mergers.

So, the FTC, the Federal Trade Commission, was coming back to these companies and saying, you've got to tell us more. They're really, from my perspective as a Texan and somebody who's in the private markets, really dragging their feet, okay? They did get around to approving the Exxon (XOM) merger.

The Chevron (CVX) is a special deal in this. They've approved that, but there's a Chevron-Exxon thing going on because of the importance of Guyana. And so slowly, sort of in the last month, we have seen approvals of numerous of these big deals.

I will say I checked and the Conoco (COP) -Marathon (MPC), proposed merger is still out there waiting on approval. And yes, I mean, how many $60 billion deals can you do? I think we're done for a little while.

DS: Let's talk about the relationship between OPEC and the rest of the world. Obviously, as we mentioned earlier in the program, the U.S. has become a leading energy producer, which many thought may not have happened.

Maybe you can give us a little bit of context on how we've gotten here and how that kind of shapes the global economy that we're in now.

LS: That's where you have to start by giving all the credit to George Mitchell in fracking because I have this graph that I really like. And it just shows that in – we reached a low point of oil production in 2005, and we were producing 5 million barrels a day.

Now, I understand that we use about 18 or 19 – 17, 18, 19 million barrels a day of oil. And so where does the rest of that oil come from? And at that point, and it was a little bit post 9/11, of course, but we're still pretty dependent on Saudi Arabia and OPEC.

That dependence has shifted to Canada, which is great, but here's the difference. Between 2005 and today, we have turned into actually the world's largest oil producer. We're producing now about 13.2 or 13.3 million barrels a day.

And so if all of a sudden you're producing three quarters of what you want, instead of a quarter, your geopolitical position and your strength is way different. It's much improved.

DS: Before we start talking about individual sectors, industries and stocks that I definitely want to get into, because I think you have some great names to talk about today, we got to talk about nuclear, right?

That whole story, the narrative is – AI is consuming so much power, these chips, the data centers, everything is just taking all this energy in. We need to find new sources.

We had spoken at one point about, I’m in – I live in Georgia, a new nuclear plant opened. Apparently, it was way over budget. Is nuclear the future here, or are we going to go to a European model of small nuclear plants? Are we going to focus on large nuclear plants? What's the shape of that side of the energy sector?

LS: I think that leads into a theme that I want to leave everybody with, which is we've gone from a lot of discussion about energy transition to what I would call instead energy addition. It's the old thing, right? Just because we started using coal, we didn't stop using wood.

There was, I think, this expectation among some people that we would shift completely from a hydrocarbon economy to a non-hydrocarbon economy.

And as the initial graphs show, hydrocarbons form such a big part of our energy use, it's expensive beyond belief for a lot of reasons. Nuclear is attractive. Okay, so we've gone from this concern about strictly emissions Net Zero 50, 2050, all that to reliability and cost and emissions.

So the big appeal for nuclear is its base load. So it's reliable. And that's what these tech guys are looking for with these data centers. And as I said in the open, an AI search uses 10x the electricity of a Google search or browser or normal browser search.

And so suddenly, there's this perceived and I think actual much bigger demand now and in the future. And nuclear is satisfying to the tech companies also because it's non-hydrocarbon. So base load, non-hydrocarbon. Big, expensive to build.

The cute thing has been these companies like NextEra (NEE), NextEra most recently, Constellation (CEG), and then some other companies, going in and restarting these nuclear plants that hadn't closed down only because they were uneconomic.

DS: Yeah, I believe we saw – was it Microsoft (MSFT) that bought Three Mile Island?

LS: Yes.

DS: We've seen a lot of the deals being structured from Amazon (AMZN) and everybody that needs this electricity. And not to mention the electric vehicle and the robots coming down the line and everything else for energy consumption.

Now, Laura, I'd like to transition now. Maybe we can talk about some industries, subclasses of the energy sector that you're really looking forward to after this election period and what's going into 2025. Would you mind sharing some of those?

LS: Let's start with nuclear, for example. Nuclear is great. I have heard an analyst from Veritone say, it's so great and there's so much emphasis on it and really kind of so – it's so long-term. There's an aspect of overhyping. So this is something to kind of be aware of, but I'm very excited to see what develops there.

Now, what other folks, Mobius Risk, what other folks have pointed out is that the nuclear, you get to nuclear, it takes a while. But this need is really immediate. Well, that's the great thing about natural gas, because you can spin up natural gas real fast.

In fact, I would anticipate seeing more demand for natural gas first, if the LNG permitting pause gets lifted, then we can make deals. But particularly, natural gas is great for – natural gas turbines are great for utilities because they back up renewables. So you have to have like 110% backup for renewables, because as we saw with Uri there are just times when the renewables aren't available.

But the other thing is as we're adding the nuclear capacity, which will take a little while even for the restarts, in the meantime, you can put gas units on pretty quick. And gas - it's had a really tough couple of years. It was kind of like all sucked over to Europe after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But in the last few years the price has gone negative, which means you have to pay to take it away in the Permian.

So I know that everything from there seems like an upside with natural gas. With oil and oh so some names on natural gas. I've recently written about Coterra (CTRA). I like them.

I'm excited about the Chesapeake Southwestern combination, which got approved and it's now Expand Energy (EXE) as of a few weeks ago.

There are people who like and don't like Devon (DVN). I'm pretty bullish on them.

And oh, and then I saw something recently about Range Resources (RRC) in Appalachia. There are a bunch of Appalachian producers, gas producers, and they've really kind of taken it on the chin. So I think they may be in for some upside.

DS: So at this moment in time though LNG is still very much investable?

LS: The company I like for LNG is Cheniere (LNG), not the partnership (CQP). They're the biggest, they've been strong sort of throughout. So LNG, it's 12%, 13% of U.S. demand, which is huge.

It's a huge amount. And we had been talking about, if economic doubling that. So with LNG, people need to be aware. Most of those companies are partnerships.

My usual caveat about partnerships think about your tax situation, does it work for you? Because it is more complicated, you've beaten your head on the wall come April 15. But I – that – so Cheniere is a common – they have a common stock at a company aspect, and it is a favorite.

DS: Now, we can't talk about the energy sector without talking about emissions, right?

So carbon capture has definitely become one of the areas of focus that everybody seems to be putting money and investments into for the years ahead.

What are your thoughts on that part of the sector? And do you have any names within that that you might be willing to share?

LS: There are a lot of companies that have recently looked to what is the government willing to pay for? What's the policy preference? And that's one of – the carbon capture is one of the ones that comes up that way.

I think that there are some baseline companies, some big companies like ExxonMobil that are doing these projects.

So that comes to sort of the second point, which is in terms of regulation, just expects a lot of inertia, things aren't going to change overnight, no matter who's elected. And the incentives that are there for carbon capture, I think, will continue to be there.

I have trouble getting excited about carbon capture. It feels like it's been kind of overhyped. It's a sort of a specialty project in the way that renewable diesel has been. It's kind of a luxury market. The joke is what's the biggest carbon capture? It's like a tree. So that's kind of, I guess, buy trees.

DS: Yeah, that's funny. I hear from people all the time, we have a lot of investors and a lot of audience on here on Seeking Alpha that are focused on growth stocks. They want to see what's the best growth company within any sector.

Do you have a name that comes to mind within the energy sector that you're like, this is the best growth name for my next year?

LS: I like the natural gas companies just because they've been beaten up so much.

And I think the natural gas producers, the Coterras, the Expand Energy, those folks. Within electricity, people have glommed onto utilities. There are some excellent sort of all of the above utilities.

They don't have great multiples, but somebody like NextEra, for example, or even (OGE) are pretty good. And then – and maybe some transmission companies like Williams (WMB) or Kinder (KMI).

DS: Laura, I want to ask your thoughts. What are your thoughts about utility companies versus the independent power producer space?

LS: Oh, that is an excellent question. Thank you. Because people sort of – and I used to think they're the same thing and they are not at all. Utility companies, will they answer to a whole lot of people, including their utility commissions? Just heard a utility commissioner talk on a [Veritone] (PH) Podcasts. And there are – the returns are going to be capped.

You can't, as a utility company, come in and say, hey, we want to make a 30% return into – it just won't happen. Independent power producers on the other hand are not constrained in the same way.

I mean, they have to sell the power to somebody, but this is where the spin-off – Constellation was the spin-off from Exelon. And then Vistra had just like, gone to the moon in the last year. And it was because it was like, oh, who has the biggest nuclear fleet in the country, all this interest in nuclear?

Well, that's Constellation. And what did Vistra do? Well, they've got a nuclear facility and then they went out and bought Energy Harbor, which has more nuclear facilities.

So that's independent power producers. I mean they've gone to town, that ship may have sailed, but I do love them.

DS: Let's switch the conversation over to refining. I think we all remember within this last administration. Just a few years ago, we saw prices at the pump for consumers continue to rise.

We saw diesel continue to rise. We saw the trickle into the effect of prices at the grocery store, for example, just getting things through the intermodal side of transportation around the country.

What's going on within the refining space? Is there continuing investment there? Are people still kind of holding steady? What's your take on that?

LS: It’s had a high point in the cycle. Energy is in everything and the cost of transportation is in everything. So from a consumer side and believe it or not from a producer side, it's better if those prices come down.

I mean, the reason I say that from a producer side, ultimately, an oil producer, if the oil price spikes to like $150 and $120 a barrel, it hurts refining, it hurts producers. And it's a spike, it's not stable. Whereas if you have oil at $50 to $70, whatever it will be next year, and you can sort of – you plan and count on that, then it's an input, but it's a known input and it's not driving me crazy.

I think people always are calling for the end of oil sooner than it will happen. It's so vital to transportation, so I do see that continuing to be strong. I'm not sure I answered your question though.

DS: I think you gave us a little bit of direction. Now within the refining space though, is there a specific stock that pops in mind that you're really focused on for this next year?

LS: I think refining - they're in for a slow spot, but it always looks that way in the winter. Refining always looks great in the spring and because winter is a low demand – lower demand point, it always looks worse. That said, I think the refineries are going to come in squeezed and we'll be hearing the next few weeks.

I have always liked Valero (VLO). I liked Marathon. I think they're starting to come to an inflection point. You can't keep giving the company away without growing it. So that's a kind of an issue.

There's some smaller refiners that I'm less enamored of, either not so much because they relied on small refining, but the small refiner exemption, but because they trying to meet the market and the regulatory-induced demand for renewable diesel has spent a lot of money on renewable diesel.

And that market is saturated and t's a little bit like solar, you're kind of dependent on how the price gets set and it's a small market, it's California.

Even California wants to get completely off of hydrocarbons. So I think that's going to come back to bite everybody who has renewable diesel facilities and that is pretty much everybody. So that would be like we've seen it already with Darling and Valero.

DS: Now what about midstream? I don't think we've really talked on that yet. What are you focused on within that part of the energy sector?

LS: The companies, they tend to be consortia that build pipelines, and anybody building a gas pipeline from West Texas to the Gulf Coast, I think, is going to do well. Anybody transporting oil is going to do well.

I will say that in Canada, they've expanded the Canadian to West Coast pipeline. And so some of the oil that would have come down for refiners to use here and to be transported here is instead going on the Canadian pipeline, a Trans Mountain, and going to Asia. So ONEOK (OKE) is a favorite of mine.

DS: I've got a question I've got to ask you. We have a lot of investors on Seeking Alpha that like to follow ETFs. A lot of people are very hype on ETFs, especially because they're, I think, like almost half the market nowadays.

Looking at one of the biggest ones, (XLE), you see such a heavy weighting to Exxon and Chevron, and then kind of more of a standard once you get to ConocoPhillips and down. What are your thoughts on having just those two big producers of energy be so heavily invested within an energy sector ETF?

LS: It sounds like it's kind of a market weighting. I mean, you'll get sort of an energy, I mean, you're clearly getting an energy index reaction. So if it's up – Exxon is not going to go up 30% and Chevron is not going to go up 30% in a given year.

That said, they're very solid, well-run companies. And Exxon, in particular, has been of interest because they're so big that they're able to do this international oil exploration and particularly their Guyana find is really kind of cool.

But that's something big companies can do. The index – the ETF will go up, but it's just going to reflect, you're right, it's going to reflect Exxon and Chevron.

DS: I'm glad you mentioned the international oil exploration. Do you anticipate with how the U.S. has been investing so heavily within the energy sector here that you might see that kind of die down abroad from the U.S. companies, or is it very much still a huge growth opportunity for these companies to go abroad?

LS: The regime, the regulations, country by country are different in who you're dealing with and how the contractual matters and the taxes and all that. And again, particularly offshore exploration is a really big budget project. So there are a lot of companies that just can't do it.

I think we'll see a little bit of pickup. We have seen – I've mentioned Guyana - (APA) has a find in Suriname. I think there's – and certainly, if you're a country that these resources are found offshore, I mean, ideally, it's only good for your citizens.

So, Shale is great. It's fun. It goes really, really fast. And so if I'm a company that anticipates staying in business, I'm going to be looking at other areas.

DS: We're thinking if Harris wins, energy is still going to do well. If Trump wins, energy is still going to do well.

But do you see a difference within areas within energy sector that might benefit if one candidate wins over the other.

I just want to make sure that if we're watching subclasses as to which candidate wins, what do we look for and how do we tailor our portfolios?

LS: I think that if Trump wins, that natural gas is better off, particularly on this LNG permitting, lifting the LNG permitting pause. That's huge. And then Trump more generally for the oil producers, if kind of like we go back to what I would call sort of normal process with offshore leases, that's good.

Also, just generally, if energy prices tend to go up when there's conflict and instability and Trump has really kind of pushed this. We don't want to be at war everywhere, anywhere.

And so if you move in that direction, then there's less of a conflict risk premium for energy and that benefits consumers. And again, ultimately, because spikes are not great for producers. It will benefit producers.

But I will say fracking in Pennsylvania, important.

DS: Thank you so much, Laura. We really appreciate the time. All your insights here today, all the stock names that you picked throughout as well.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.