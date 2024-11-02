Shell plc (SHEL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Wael Sawan - CEO

Sinead Gorman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Josh Stone - UBS

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

Lydia Rainforth - Barclays

Biraj Borkhataria - Royal Bank of Canada

Alastair Syme - Citi

Rodger Reed - Wells Fargo

Michele Della Vigna - Goldman Sachs

Irene Himona - Bernstein

Giacomo Romeo - Jefferies

Lucas Herrmann - BNP

Matt Lofting - JP Morgan

Doug Leggate - Wolfe Research

Kim Fustier - HSBC

Christopher Kuplent - Bank of America

Martijn Rats - Morgan Stanley

Wael Sawan

Thank you for joining us today. We hope that after watching this presentation, you've seen we delivered strong results in the quarter and how we are well-positioned to remain resilient throughout the cycle. Let me start with a few updates.

As you might have seen already, Mero-3 in Brazil has started up and we have just completed the divestment of Shell Pakistan, another important step in high grading our existing world-class portfolio.

Today Sinead and I will be answering your questions and now please could we have just one or two questions each so that everyone has the opportunity.

And with that could we have the first one please, Luke?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first caller is Josh Stone from UBS.

Josh Stone

Hey good afternoon, thanks for having me on. Two questions please. First in your prepared remarks you talked about Shell playing to its strengths through the energy transition and as I sort of listen to that and reread it, I just want to sort of unpick what that really means because on one hand I could interpret that as a business which is going to keep investing on low carbon assets where it sees it has some natural advantages.