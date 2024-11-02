Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gregory Zikos - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Omar Nokta - Jefferies

Clement Mullins - Value Investors Edge

This conference call contains forward-looking statements.

Gregory Zikos

Thank you and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. During the third quarter of the year, the company generated net income of about $80 million. As of quarter-end, liquidity was above $1 billion.

In the containership sector, with added vessels of less than 1%, the fleet can still be considered as fully employed. The market is split between the larger sizes, which do remain in limited supply, and smaller vessels, where the availability of tonnage is greater. As the pool of bigger tonnage is unable to meet demands, charter rates continue to evolve at firm levels.

During the quarter, we chartered seven containerships at healthy levels. The new charter agreements are expected to generate incremental contracted revenues of above $165 million. The containership fleet employment stands at 100% and 94% for 2024 and 2025 respectively. Total contracted revenues amount to $2.3 billion, with a remaining time charter duration of 3.3 years.

On the dry