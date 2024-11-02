ING Groep N.V. (ING) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven van Rijswijk - Chief Executive Officer

Tanate Phutrakul - Chief Financial Officer

Ljiljana Cortan - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank AG

Guillaume Tiberghien - BNP Paribas Exane

Tarik El Mejjad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Farquhar Murray - Autonomous Research LLP

Kirishanthan Vijayarajah - HSBC

Samuel Moran-Smyth - Barclays Bank

Giulia Miotto - Morgan Stanley

Benoit Petrarque - Kepler Cheuvreux

Anke Reingen - RBC Capital Markets

Matthew Clark - Mediobanca

Operator

Good morning, Steven, over to you.

Steven van Rijswijk

Hi, good morning, and welcome to our results call for the third quarter of 2024. I hope you're all well. And as usual, I'm joined by our CRO, Ljiljana Cortan; and our CFO, Tanate Phutrakul. In today's presentation, I will inform you on the progress we have made on the strategic priorities we have set during the Capital