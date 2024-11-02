Tara Sinclair On Real-Time Economic Analysis And The Fed's Upcoming Framework Review

David Beckworth profile picture
David Beckworth
468 Followers
(59min)

Summary

  • CPI inflation peaked in mid-2022, and we were all watching to see exactly what the pattern was going to be coming down. A lot of the year-over-year measures were hard to track because they were reflecting things that happened a year ago. So everybody just started watching the monthly data.
  • At the upcoming Fed Framework review, the Fed will have the recent inflation period in their minds. So, in some sense, this is going to be an opportunity for a dramatic course-correct.
  • Tara Sinclair, professor of economics and international affairs at George Washington University, shares her thoughts, including about her time at Treasury, real-time economic analysis, the Fed framework review, and much more.

Business graphs, charts and magnifying glass on table. Financial development, Banking Account, Statistics

LunaKate

Tara Sinclair is a professor of economics and international affairs at George Washington University, where she also directs the George Washington Center for Economic Research. From 2022 to 2024, Tara also served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Macroeconomics in the

This article was written by

David Beckworth profile picture
David Beckworth
468 Followers
David Beckworth is an assistant professor of economics at Texas State University. He is the author of Macro and Other Market Musings.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News