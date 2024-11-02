Tara Sinclair is a professor of economics and international affairs at George Washington University, where she also directs the George Washington Center for Economic Research. From 2022 to 2024, Tara also served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Macroeconomics in the
Tara Sinclair On Real-Time Economic Analysis And The Fed's Upcoming Framework Review
Summary
- CPI inflation peaked in mid-2022, and we were all watching to see exactly what the pattern was going to be coming down. A lot of the year-over-year measures were hard to track because they were reflecting things that happened a year ago. So everybody just started watching the monthly data.
- At the upcoming Fed Framework review, the Fed will have the recent inflation period in their minds. So, in some sense, this is going to be an opportunity for a dramatic course-correct.
- Tara Sinclair, professor of economics and international affairs at George Washington University, shares her thoughts, including about her time at Treasury, real-time economic analysis, the Fed framework review, and much more.
