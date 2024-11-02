Endesa S.A. (ELEZF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Endesa S.A. (OTCPK:ELEZF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mar Martinez - HR

José Gálvez - CEO

Marco Palermo - CFO

Mar Martinez

Hello. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the 9 Months 2024 Results Presentation, which will be hosted by the CEO, José Bogas; and the CFO, Marco Palermo. [Operator Instructions] We kindly ask you to limit your questions to the financial and operational performance during the period and to wait until the 19th of November for the strategic plan update. Thank you.

And now, let me hand over to José Bogas.

José Gálvez

Okay. Thank you, Mar, and good morning to everybody. Let me, first of all, just to express my condolence to all the families affected by the storms yesterday and tonight, mainly in Valencia and Albacete. Having said that, let's start with the highlights of the period.

During this 9 months of 2024, we recorded a strong financial performance underpinned by a strong delivery across all businesses. EBITDA grew at 16% versus 9 months 2023, reaching €3.9 billion, while net income increased by 33% to €1.4 billion.

FFO showed a positive evolution during the period, reaching €2.7 billion with a strong improvement on -- of the cash in the third quarter. This good performance has allowed FFO over net debt ratio to stand at healthy level. All this confirms that we are in a comfortable position to achieve the upper end of the target set for the full year.

On Slide number four, a brief explanation of the performance of main operational indicators. Emission-free output on