Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BADFF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCPK:BADFF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call October 31, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anne Foster - Investor Relations

Rob Blackadar - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rob Dawson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Krista Friesen - CIBC

Ian Gillies - Stifel

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Badger Infrastructure Solutions 2024 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Anne Foster, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Anne Foster

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our third quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me on the call this morning are Badger’s President and CEO, Rob Blackadar and our CFO, Rob Dawson.

Badger’s 2024 third quarter earnings release, MD&A and financial statements were released after market close yesterday and are available on the Investors section of Badger’s website and on SEDAR. We are required to note that some of the statements made today may contain forward-looking information. In fact, all statements made today, which are not statements of historical fact, are considered to be forward-looking statements. We make these forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions that we consider to be reasonable. However, forward-looking statements are always subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. For more information about material assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may be relevant to such forward-looking statements please refer to Badger’s 2023 MD&A along with the 2023 AIF.

I will now turn the call over to Rob Blackadar.

Rob Blackadar

Thank you, Anne. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our 2024 third quarter earnings