8 Stocks I'm Buying No Matter How The U.S. Election Goes

And as usual, if you're just here for the dividend stock picks, feel free to scroll down and take a look. Forewarning: It's still largely REITs, because real estate is arguably the most undervalued

As usual, I have a lot to say.

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!