Hexcel: Valuation Slightly Stretched Despite Enduring Tailwinds

Nov. 02, 2024 3:13 AM ETHexcel Corporation (HXL) Stock
Selendis Research profile picture
Selendis Research
114 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • In 3Q24, Hexcel posted a strong set of earnings and generated $456.5 million in revenues and $73 million in FCF, representing a YoY increase of 8.81% and 48% respectively.
  • Hexcel is well positioned to enjoy enduring tailwinds such as strong demand from commercial aircraft manufacturing and a surge in defense spending.
  • Cashflow analysis suggests that Hexcel is able to generate sustainable cashflows. Moreover, the company has been returning value to shareholders consistently.
  • Unfortunately, valuation analysis suggests that there is a low margin of safety. Currently, there is a potential downside of 25%.

Carbon fibre bobbins on loom in carbon fibre production facility

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is an industrials company that specializes in producing composite materials. Currently, the company operates through the following segments: (1) Commercial Aerospace, (2) Space & Defense, and (3) Industrials. Commercial aerospace is the company's biggest segment, contributing about 64.8% of the company's total revenue. HXL's Space & Defense

This article was written by

Selendis Research profile picture
Selendis Research
114 Followers
With over 7 years of experience in the buy-side, my investment philosophy is rooted in both fundamental bottom-up analysis and quantitative modelling. My forte lies in identifying perception gaps to capitalize on over-pessimism and excessive exuberance. My analysis will concentrate on unique trading opportunities influenced by the macroeconomic landscape and in-depth fundamental research on companies exhibiting signs of dislocation or potential perception gaps ripe for us to capitalize on. I aim to share my analytical passion, engage with like-minded investors, and spark constructive dialogue within the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HXL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HXL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HXL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News